© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Effective Rebuttal
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • December 01, 2020
Please help us and share these videos!
Our other videos:
http://www.coulteraction.com/beevideos
Google Docs Link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1D71WPFIw9WgBduqXOLqCwLjL53M9Vgit.
The Common Law Court – www.commonlawcourt.com
The People’s United Community (TPUC) – www.tpuc.org.uk
The Bernician – www.thebernician.net
Empowering yourself during covid Video One: https://youtu.be/y-8oTFK9CAQ
Medical Matters Video Two: https://youtu.be/UHWpywGtn6w
Your “GET OUT OF LOCKDOWN” Card Video Three: https://youtu.be/jTO3IafZing
Book of evidence: [email protected]
Email your MP https://www.writetothem.com/
For further help and advice, contact: [email protected]
Disclaimer – this podcast is merely the musings of an old woman in a cast
Our other videos:
http://www.coulteraction.com/beevideos
Google Docs Link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1D71WPFIw9WgBduqXOLqCwLjL53M9Vgit.
The Common Law Court – www.commonlawcourt.com
The People’s United Community (TPUC) – www.tpuc.org.uk
The Bernician – www.thebernician.net
Empowering yourself during covid Video One: https://youtu.be/y-8oTFK9CAQ
Medical Matters Video Two: https://youtu.be/UHWpywGtn6w
Your “GET OUT OF LOCKDOWN” Card Video Three: https://youtu.be/jTO3IafZing
Book of evidence: [email protected]
Email your MP https://www.writetothem.com/
For further help and advice, contact: [email protected]
Disclaimer – this podcast is merely the musings of an old woman in a cast
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.