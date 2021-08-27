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Faith Not Data: Doctor’s Choose To Lose Their Soul Rather Than Lose Their Job
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510 views • August 27, 2021
Dr. Robert Malone joins Kristi Leigh to discuss why medical professionals fall in line with the orders from Dr. Fauci and what may come next.
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