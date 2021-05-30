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The 'Timely' Death of Nobel Prize Winning Scientist Kary Mullis: The Inventor of the 'Flimsy' COVID19 TEST
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83 views • May 30, 2021
In 1983 American Bio-Chemist Dr. Kary Mullis invented the Polymerase Chain Reaction test. A multiple test to discover such things as DNA links and more recently the PCR test used in testing for positive or negative COVID 19 results. In 1993 Kary Mullis wrote a controversial book calling out AIDS as a hoax. Dr. Mullis was NOT a fan of Anthony Fauci as you will hear in this video. in 2011 Dr. Mullis discussed how his PCR test could be manipulated to get the results that any scientist wanted to achieve. When the PCR test was being used for COVID 19 a number of tests were coming back as positive when in reality they were actually negative. This created the term 'False-Positive' which we heard about hundreds of times in the mainstream media. On August 7th, 2019 Dr. Kary Mullis passed away from pneumonia (of all things). This was just three month's before the Pandemic took off in Wuhan, China. The timing of his death is very suspect. With his animosity towards Anthony Fauci (who would become the lead Doctor to push the COVID 19 narrative) it is very interesting that the lead scientist who created the COVID test would pass away. Especially when his test would have so many different thoughts and opinions about it during the Pandemic. This video looks at the relationship between Kary Mullis and Anthony Fauci and asks the question: Could Kary Mullis have been silenced in preparation for the Coronavirus Pandemic?
Related Video:
NOBEL price winner Dr. Kary Mullis says: Dr. Fauci is LIAR a con man
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8FYWzkR1ek&;t=67s
A conversation with President Barack Obama and Dr. Fauci
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83lY4rFpxTg
Related Links:
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1993/mullis/facts/
https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/kary-mullis--inventor-of-the-pcr-technique--dies-66256
https://www.mayoclinic.org/tests-procedures/covid-19-diagnostic-test/about/pac-20488900
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polymerase_chain_reaction
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/27608798-the-hiv-hoax
https://fcpp.org/2021/02/27/pcr-test-is-flimsy-say-inventor-and-courts/
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Related Video:
NOBEL price winner Dr. Kary Mullis says: Dr. Fauci is LIAR a con man
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8FYWzkR1ek&;t=67s
A conversation with President Barack Obama and Dr. Fauci
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83lY4rFpxTg
Related Links:
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1993/mullis/facts/
https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/kary-mullis--inventor-of-the-pcr-technique--dies-66256
https://www.mayoclinic.org/tests-procedures/covid-19-diagnostic-test/about/pac-20488900
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polymerase_chain_reaction
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/27608798-the-hiv-hoax
https://fcpp.org/2021/02/27/pcr-test-is-flimsy-say-inventor-and-courts/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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