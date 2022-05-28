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Massachusetts - 'The State of Our State' - Saturday, May 21, 2022
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13 views • May 28, 2022
The truth is out there. Seek it for yourself. Find out what is happening in your town and city, because TYRANNY is upon us!
FACT: 9/11 brought us the Patriot Act
FACT: 9/11 brought us into the Middle East to fight wars for the State of Israel
FACT: 9/11 opened the door for a new level of government tyranny
FACT: Fathers, mothers, sisters and brothers were murdered in order to help advance the One World Government
FACT: 9/11 brought us the Patriot Act
FACT: 9/11 brought us into the Middle East to fight wars for the State of Israel
FACT: 9/11 opened the door for a new level of government tyranny
FACT: Fathers, mothers, sisters and brothers were murdered in order to help advance the One World Government
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