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Jewish Pro-LIfe Foundation Rabbi Hour at the National Day of Repentance Prayer Event
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The Supreme Court of the United States scheduled oral arguments for the Dobbs case on December 1, 2021. The Justice Foundation's Allan Parker, Esq., who filed our Amicus brief for the case, invited the Jewish Pro-Life Foundation to participate in a 40 hour prayer marathon event called the National Day of Repentance Regarding Abortion. We are honored that Rabbi Chananya Weissman, Rabbi Menashe Bovit and Rabbi Shlomo Nachman represented us, each sharing authentic Jewish teachings on repentance and offering prayers to HaShem to heal our country and end the evil of abortion.
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