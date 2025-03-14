TODDLER SAVES GREAT GRANDMA 📱🚑 AFTER SHE FALLS

A toddler from Colorado conquers his fear of the dark in order to help rescue his grandmother.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hU82GAd0B-k





STRASBURG, Colo. (Video above: KUSA via CNN) —

A three-year-old boy showed remarkable bravery when he helped his great-grandmother after she fell and injured herself.





In February, while Bridger Peabody's family was at the hospital with his sister, Bridger's great-grandmother, Sharon Lewis, offered to take him home.





As they approached the house, Sharon fell and hit her head on the corner of a cement step.





"She bonked her head and it popped open," Bridger said.





The fall left Sharon unable to get to a phone to call for help.





"If Bridger wasn't there, I don't know what I would have done," Sharon told KUSA.





She instructed Bridger to retrieve her phone from the car, which was parked in the dark backyard.





"I was scared outside in the really dark," he said.





Despite his fear of the "really dark," Bridger ventured outside and video shows him repeating "don't be afraid" to himself as he completed his mission.





Once he found the phone, he yelled, "I got it GG!"





Sharon was then able to call for an ambulance.





Bridger, who does not consider himself a big kid yet, expressed his desire to help his great-grandmother when he grows up.





"You're GG's hero, aren't ya?" Sharon said. "He's just a blessing."





Sharon suffered a serious concussion and required 22 staples in her head, but she is now recovering well.





https://www.wcvb.com/article/colorado-toddler-dark-hero-rescue-grandma/64168492





Archiving these comments:





MsBliss8

Little sweetheart. I love his name 🥰





Kannabia

Gigi is Ukrainian for grandpa. Baba is Ukranian for grandma.





BlindSquid

That's cute. He honored the ancient man mantra even at 3. Taking care of females.

Ha ! Take that feminazi bishes ! 👅