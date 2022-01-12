COVID-19 Vaccines: DEATHS by Lot Number Revealed

A new analysis from the Daily Exposé finds that of all the deaths reported from COVID-19 vaccinations, 100% of them come from just five percent of vaccine batches, and even in that group, a handful of vaccine batches have far more deaths and adverse reactions than the rest,” Peters said. “If that’s true, then shoddy quality control for vaccines caused tainted batches to go out that killed thousands of people unnecessarily.” To discuss this further, Peters sat down with Dr. Jane Ruby, who said that there is far more at play here than just shoddy quality control. She explained that what we’re seeing here is that “people are dying and getting permanently disabled in one part of the country, but not in other parts of the country.” Ruby then went over the numbers, citing a Pfizer chart that shows that “96% of the lots of the Pfizer injections had zero death reports made against them. This means that about 2800 reported deaths were associated with just 4% of the lots of Pfizer vaccines.”EXCLUSIVE – 100% of COVID-19 Vaccine Deaths were caused byjust 5% of the batches produced according to official Government dataPfizer Death Jab: “2,800 Reported Deaths Were Associated With Just 4% of the Lots of Pfizer Vaccines” – Dr. Jane RubyVAERS Reveals DEATH BY LOT NUMBER: Specific States Get Certain VialsJan 3rd 2022: BREAKING: Deadly Vax Lot Numbers IDENTIFIED, Still in Circulation!Doctor Jane Ruby joins us for her first segment of the year. She says she has the receipts to show that vaccine toxicity varies by batch, and it’s possible to find out if the vaccine you’re being pressured to take is from one of the tainted batches.Jan 7th 2022 (1 of 2): New Details: Deadliest Vax Lots: Vial Went to All 50 States Still In CirculationJan 7th 2022 (2 of 2): Evidence: No Vials Are Safe, Full Stop: Terminate Covid-Injection Program NowJan 10th 2022: CDC Whistleblower Drops Nuke: Deadly Bioweapon Lots Targeting Specific Groups