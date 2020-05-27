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Italian Government Wants Citizens To Become Social Distancing Snitches
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34 views • May 27, 2020
The Italian government announced intentions Sunday to create an army of social distancing snitches, saying it will recruit 60,000 people to monitor their friends and neighbours’ activities and make sure they are adhering to social distancing policies.
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