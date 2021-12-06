CONFIDENTIAL PFIZER DOCUMENT CONFIRMS DEATH-BY-JAB! (LINKS IN DESCRIPTION)

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- Transparency Docs: https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/?fbclid=IwAR1WescMf-4QpaY5BJgB3AOLYiYsWhGnj-Dp03onGuj8dkSuw-m0q3KnC7s
- This Link takes you to the "Post-Authorization Adverse Event Report from Pfizer: https://t.co/FLSmY9DJma (note, it will open a browser window and then a PDF dialogue box will appear where you'll direct it the the program you want to open the file. You can then mark it up yourself, save it and share it with others).
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