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Situation Update, July 28th, 2021 - Biden using covid vaccines to target "human infrastructure" that runs America
Health Ranger Report
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79927 views • July 28, 2021
China’s strategy for defeating America and occupying North America rests on taking down America’s ability to respond to emergencies or defend itself against attacks. At first glance, a casual observer might think that obvious infrastructure targets might be America’s power grid, telecommunications infrastructure or fuel refineries, but a far more critical piece of infrastructure that’s often overlooked is the “human infrastructure.”

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-28-bidens-war-on-america-target-the-nations-human-infrastructure-with-mandatory-injections.html

0:00 Intro
2:18 Collapse
25:56 Headlines
35:46 Remedies
46:40 Economics
51:05 Vaccines

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mike adamsvaccinesamericaevilhumanitygenocideusabidenpandemicdnamedical tyrannyobedienceexterminationanti-vaxxerscovid-19mrnasituation updatespike proteins
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