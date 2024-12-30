Keeping Us Sick & Monetizing Chronic Illness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassination & The Mass Monetization Of Chronic Illness
* An unhealthy, over-medicated country means record profits for insurance companies.
* Brigham Buhler explains how they work to keep us sick and monetize chronic illness.
* He is the founder of Ways2Well (a functional and regenerative care clinic) and co-founder of ReviveRx (a pharmacy focusing on health, wellness and restorative medicine).
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 30 December 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-brigham-buhler