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The truth about racism! THE ISMS: PT 1
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22 views • May 16, 2022
The divide and conquer tools that feed false divisions and strife between races, nations, genders, and classes keep the world population from uniting to dismantle the universal oppression of the 99% as defined in the four-part ISMS. Series opener "Classism," begins to lay the foundation for Dr. Vurteese's upcoming LIFE 101 series with a potentially discomfiting examination of the American class system that focuses on the wholesale subjugation of those of color.
The four ISMS: Racism, Sexism, Classism and Nationalism, collectively affect all people of color while the other ISMS are distributed among races, genders, and social groups.
The damage created by the political weaponizing of the term "racism" can be overcome if we look past the untruths into the factual underpinnings of classism and feel the pain of the systematically oppressed, a situation echoed across the world among indigenous populations. Standing-alone these groups have no real recourse. We can counter this by uniformly supporting every human being beginning with a true and non-political dialogue between races, classes and genders.
SEE MORE: https://www.lifesource.global/
CONTACT US: [email protected]
The four ISMS: Racism, Sexism, Classism and Nationalism, collectively affect all people of color while the other ISMS are distributed among races, genders, and social groups.
The damage created by the political weaponizing of the term "racism" can be overcome if we look past the untruths into the factual underpinnings of classism and feel the pain of the systematically oppressed, a situation echoed across the world among indigenous populations. Standing-alone these groups have no real recourse. We can counter this by uniformly supporting every human being beginning with a true and non-political dialogue between races, classes and genders.
SEE MORE: https://www.lifesource.global/
CONTACT US: [email protected]
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