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The Savage Nation with Dr. Michael Savage Podcast 10/08/2020
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35 views • October 12, 2020
The Savage Nation with Dr. Michael Savage Podcast 10/08/2020
NYC Mayor de Blasio Targets Religious Jews Over Covid
Tonight's debate is all about what you value as an American; de Blasio targeting Jewish neighborhoods in NYC; Covid rates throughout NYC do not support the mayor's move; What happened in the Soviet Union when doctors suppressed political dissent; Savage tries to take people behind the news; The stupidity in America is what's killing the nation; Do you think Biden will shut down big tech? VP Pence and Kamala Harris both test negative for Covid ahead of tonight's debate; If Trump wins, we all become targets; Oprah says the US served as the model for Nazi Germany; Enzyme in red meat is bad for arteries.
http://www.michaelsavage.com
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NYC Mayor de Blasio Targets Religious Jews Over Covid
Tonight's debate is all about what you value as an American; de Blasio targeting Jewish neighborhoods in NYC; Covid rates throughout NYC do not support the mayor's move; What happened in the Soviet Union when doctors suppressed political dissent; Savage tries to take people behind the news; The stupidity in America is what's killing the nation; Do you think Biden will shut down big tech? VP Pence and Kamala Harris both test negative for Covid ahead of tonight's debate; If Trump wins, we all become targets; Oprah says the US served as the model for Nazi Germany; Enzyme in red meat is bad for arteries.
http://www.michaelsavage.com
Our Sponsor:
Health Ranger Store
hrstore.freeterran.com
……………………………………………………………………………………
FreeTerran.com - Free Speech Social Networking Platform. - Share Your Contents & Speak Freely!!!
……………………………………………………………………………………
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