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Why Americans Would Lay Down Their Lives for Donald Trump -- Explained for Sam Harris + Lefties
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190 views • March 12, 2021
The left, including noted international Sam Harris, I have no conception like Donald Trump holds an ounce of appeal to a single person on planet earth, and their justification for this fact is that the "deplorables" are a bunch of stupid yahoos from flyover states.
Their divisive condemnation of them as individuals, as well as the freedoms that they wish to remove, along with the racial identity politics being promoted, or what drives people into trumps arms as they see him as the last line of defense against the radical left which want to wish them away into the cornfields.
#donaldtrump #loyalty #samharris
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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Their divisive condemnation of them as individuals, as well as the freedoms that they wish to remove, along with the racial identity politics being promoted, or what drives people into trumps arms as they see him as the last line of defense against the radical left which want to wish them away into the cornfields.
#donaldtrump #loyalty #samharris
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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