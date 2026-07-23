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The revelation of the synoptic gospels / 32 cut it off & pluck it out
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GET SAVED NOW !! 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 “ 1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; 2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain. 3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; 4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures ” Romans 10:9-10 “ 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. 10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. “ Romans 10 : 13 “ For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. “ 2 Timothy 2 :19 “ Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity. “

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