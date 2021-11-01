© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS EXPLAINS ALL, COVID19, MRNA VACCINE, FAUCI, BILL GATES, BRAINWASHING, PCR TEST, MEDIA & MORE!
Follow
1
Share
Report
101 views • November 01, 2021
THIS EXPLAINS ALL, COVID19, MRNA VACCINE, FAUCI, BILL GATES, BRAINWASHING, PCR TEST, MEDIA & MORE!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O3lD4vOHTeMu/
Once Were the Living..the story of the 4th Industrial modified reset man. What's been put up your nose in nano dust "test swabs" and in your mRNA, 4th Industrial Revolution, Great Reset, how the nano dust tech works, it's all in there.
YOU'LL NEVER GUESS WHAT'S IN THE TESTS (ONCE WERE THE LIVING)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KO495u7J749A/
SPACEBUSTERS "IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON CORONAVIRUS 5G KUNG FLU"
One of THE BEST awakening video series that exists on the internet, MUCH of this content gets repurposed all throughout various truther sites and posts. They also draw from sources I have found to be exceptionally valuable through independent research, such as Dr. Tom Cowan (one of my favorites).
This is simply a MUST WATCH for anyone who has not seen it, and a GREAT starting point for sheeple who are starting to awaken.
Excellent way to Set the Stage for How much we DO NOT KNOW and How much of what we know is WRONG
Note: This 5 part series from Spacebusters was the foundation of truth for my own awakening. An EXCELLENT series explaining and debunking some of the most importance lies oused against us: 'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself' 'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimeter waves and vaccines'
Spacebusters Part 1 - The Truth
https://www.roxytube.com/v/YpelXM
Spacebusters Part 2 - The Hoax
https://www.roxytube.com/v/I3I2Ah
SpaceBusters Part 3 - Electric Virology: the truth about viruses
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K7LRqf
SPACEBUSTERS PART 4 - UN AGENDA 21, AGENDA 2030
https://www.roxytube.com/v/UzwPB1
Spacebusters Part 5 - Finale - The New World Order
https://www.roxytube.com/v/7SRcvP
'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself'
'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines'
Spacebusters Complete playlist on RoxyTube
https://www.roxytube.com/v/YpelXM
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bWRaWc63Kphk/
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/td3hhUeTFLuE/
Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vkqxm4aDxEh3/
Part 4: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOzrCP1FF3hS/
Part 5: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8oyTLPjM68VH/
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
[YouTube]
Anti-Disinformation 3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9fHxOPxJHLhWV_9OWhb-Q
Anti-Disinformation3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3y3Z2xsLldmH7E8ELy0Rbw
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O3lD4vOHTeMu/
Once Were the Living..the story of the 4th Industrial modified reset man. What's been put up your nose in nano dust "test swabs" and in your mRNA, 4th Industrial Revolution, Great Reset, how the nano dust tech works, it's all in there.
YOU'LL NEVER GUESS WHAT'S IN THE TESTS (ONCE WERE THE LIVING)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KO495u7J749A/
SPACEBUSTERS "IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON CORONAVIRUS 5G KUNG FLU"
One of THE BEST awakening video series that exists on the internet, MUCH of this content gets repurposed all throughout various truther sites and posts. They also draw from sources I have found to be exceptionally valuable through independent research, such as Dr. Tom Cowan (one of my favorites).
This is simply a MUST WATCH for anyone who has not seen it, and a GREAT starting point for sheeple who are starting to awaken.
Excellent way to Set the Stage for How much we DO NOT KNOW and How much of what we know is WRONG
Note: This 5 part series from Spacebusters was the foundation of truth for my own awakening. An EXCELLENT series explaining and debunking some of the most importance lies oused against us: 'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself' 'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimeter waves and vaccines'
Spacebusters Part 1 - The Truth
https://www.roxytube.com/v/YpelXM
Spacebusters Part 2 - The Hoax
https://www.roxytube.com/v/I3I2Ah
SpaceBusters Part 3 - Electric Virology: the truth about viruses
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K7LRqf
SPACEBUSTERS PART 4 - UN AGENDA 21, AGENDA 2030
https://www.roxytube.com/v/UzwPB1
Spacebusters Part 5 - Finale - The New World Order
https://www.roxytube.com/v/7SRcvP
'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself'
'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines'
Spacebusters Complete playlist on RoxyTube
https://www.roxytube.com/v/YpelXM
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bWRaWc63Kphk/
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/td3hhUeTFLuE/
Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vkqxm4aDxEh3/
Part 4: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOzrCP1FF3hS/
Part 5: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8oyTLPjM68VH/
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
[YouTube]
Anti-Disinformation 3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9fHxOPxJHLhWV_9OWhb-Q
Anti-Disinformation3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3y3Z2xsLldmH7E8ELy0Rbw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.