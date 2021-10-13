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The Reason
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50 views • October 13, 2021
There are three reasons.
That the Lord God would be glorified,
that His name would be exalted above
the heavens.
That all who read and hear would be
encouraged.
And that the Holy Spirit, through the
Word of God, would convict us to become
profitable, effectual servants for Christ,
to the glory of God.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Borrowed Truths
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClPRrMQiID3K62ALpWTf6Hw/videos
That the Lord God would be glorified,
that His name would be exalted above
the heavens.
That all who read and hear would be
encouraged.
And that the Holy Spirit, through the
Word of God, would convict us to become
profitable, effectual servants for Christ,
to the glory of God.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Borrowed Truths
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClPRrMQiID3K62ALpWTf6Hw/videos
Keywords
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