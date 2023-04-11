[Mar 30, 2023] #310 David Weiss "We Do Not Live On A Ball" Part 1 [Too Posh Podcast]

David Weiss from the flatearthdave.com App is back on the show and this time he is in the hot seat answering all his critics comments.David acknowledges that we were all ignorant at one time until we learn.

He really encourages for everyone to go and find the truth on their own, all he wants is that people start questioning things.





Most doubters ask him what difference does it make? Dave says that it makes all the difference in the world to know where you really live.





He says emergency landings with planes throw everything off kilter and he gives us several examples. On his app there is a book called 16 emergency landings and they proof 100% that the globe is a lie.





Dave talks about the friend finder on his app and how this is the fastest growing truth out there.

Dave explains how the outer space is scientifically impossible.





We discuss Aliens, UFO's, and ancient map, Operation High Jump, Cargo Ships in Antarctica, the Nation of Kiribati, statistics of how fast this movement is growing, a Brazil survey where over 10 million people do not believe that the Earth is a globe, so many pilots coming out saying the Earth is flat, flight attendants participating in Facebook groups discussing the subject.





Dave talks about his incredible second summit the "EQUINOX SUMMIT". You can find it on the flatearthdave.com app and website. You don't want to miss it. There is nobody that can watch this summit and walk away a Globe Earther.





Stay tuned to Part 2 where we will accumulate points and ask all the questions about How Hardcore of a Truther Are You? You don't want to miss it. It was incredible.

Listen to the Too Posh Podcast here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...



https://www.spreaker.com/user/tooposh

Subscribe to the Too Posh Show here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCosQ...

Check out our amazing boutique here: https://www.ebay.com/str/tooposhboutique





Too Posh on Social Media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tooposhpodc...

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tooposhpodcast/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PodcastToo

Instagram Marcella: https://www.instagram.com/marcellaran...

Instagram Gabrielle: https://www.instagram.com/gabi.talks/





Get the app! Learn the TRUTH! More info found at www.FlatEarthDave.com

To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.

Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.





https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B







The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.





The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.





Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!





Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA





Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:

https://www.patreon.com/DITRH





For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH

Venmo: dtweiss





FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh

Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist

Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast





MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected] If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.





science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education