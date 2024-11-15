Disrupt Now Podcast: Solutions to Break Free of Lower Astral Parasites & Negative Energy Attachments

Please watch or listen to part 1 if you haven't yet: https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/blog/truths-about-lower-astral-parasites-and-negative-energy-attachments





PART 2: In this part two with Jerry Marzinsky, we dig into the patterns of the voices as time and time again, when Jerry sat with souls plagued with these "parasites," he was able to recognize patterns.





These patterns are vital to know because this allowed people he was trying to help to learn HOW to break free. We also delve into solutions that have allowed many to COMPLETELY break free from these lower astral parasites and negative energy attachments.





Jerry is a retired psychotherapist with over 40 years of experience working with and studying the thought processes of those that have been deemed “psychotic and criminally insane” in some of the most volatile psychiatric institutions.





He's also the co-author of the book called: An Amazing Journey Into The Psychotic Mind - Breaking The Spell Of the Ivory Tower. This is a book that this podcast highly recommends!





Link to Jerry's book (link to Amazon): https://www.amazon.com/Amazing-Journey-Into-Psychotic-Mind/dp/1716919541/ref=sr_1_1





00:00 Introduction to Disrupt Now Podcast

01:09 Recap of Part One with Jerry Marzinsky

02:23 Exploring Patterns of Negative Energies

04:49 Jerry's Shocking Encounter with Voices

07:28 Understanding the Voices and Their Impact

14:23 The Monster Within: A Poem

19:32 The MACE Energy Method

26:47 Introduction to MACE Therapy

27:02 Spiritual Aspects of MACE

27:38 Transforming Negative Energy

28:08 Quick Results with MACE

29:28 Dangers of Ouija Boards and Meth

30:07 MACE vs. Traditional Psychiatry

30:37 Personal Experiences with Negative Energy

32:52 Patterns in Media and Schizophrenia

33:34 Spiritual Protection and Exorcism

43:04 Predators and Human Beliefs

49:42 Final Thoughts and Contact Information





