Vast majority of sudden infant deaths happen in first week after ‘vaccination’ | Dr. Paul Thomas

Dr. Paul Thomas shares that Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) hardly ever occurred before the COVID jabs, especially with young healthy people. The mass injection campaign with the COVID caused a sudden, dramatic increase in SADS.

We have strong signals what causes Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). In one study, 97% of the sudden deaths among infants occurred in the first 10 days after they got their last childhood jab.

Six other studies show that the vast majority of sudden infant deaths happen in the first week post-jab. This is not new information.

Additional clues are that the countries that have the most infant vaccines have the highest infant mortality. The US has the most vaccines for infants and also has the highest infant mortality among developed nations.

The cure is also worse than the disease: There are more deaths from the jab than from the disease.

It’s also abundantly clear that vaccines are a cause of neurodevelopmental concerns, learning disabilities, ADHD, autism, allergies, auto-immune, eczema. The more jabs you got, the higher your chance of getting these diseases.

The whole idea of vaccination is to prevent disease and death, but studies show that in practice the exact opposite occurs.

REFERENCES

https://www.paulthomasmd.com/

SOURCE

Segment from:

https://rumble.com/v4pvs4k

Mirrored - frankploegman





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/