Fourth Batch of Prisoner Exchange in the Taufan Al-Aqsa Deal

The occupation releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in the fourth batch in the prisoner exchange deal, including 18 prisoners governed by life, 54 high rulings, and 111 prisoners from the Gaza Strip
Interview: Awni Ahmed Awni Taqatqa, and Hatem Al -Jayousi
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 08/02/2025
