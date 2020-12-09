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Ask the Experts - History Will Be On Their Side: 31 Doctors speak out about the Covid Vaccine Dec 5 2020
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80 views • December 09, 2020
Uploaded with permission. Most important video on Covid vaccine you will see.
NOTE: for some of these brave doctors, English is their second language
Original FB Post - https://www.facebook.com/fiona.hine.7/posts/10164696873720441
Oracle Films and an INCREDIBLE line-up of 31 brave, scientific and medical experts from around the world. With the Covid-19 Vaccine rollout beginning next week, we ask the one question on everybody's minds..
Doctors in this video:
Dr. Andrew Kaufman ~ Medical Doctor & Forensic Psychiatrist - USA
Dr. Hilde De Smet ~ Medical Doctor - Belgium
Dr. Elizabeth Evans ~ Medical Doctor - UK
Dr. Mohammad Adil ~ Medical Doctor - UK
Dr. Vernon Coleman ~ General Practitioner - UK
Prof. Dolores Cahill - Molecular Biologist & Immunologist - Ireland
Dr. R Zac Cox ~ Holistic Dentist & Homeopath - UK
Dr. Anna Forbes ~ Medical Doctor - UK
Dr. Ralf ER Sundberg ~ Medical Doctor - Sweden
Dr. Johan Denis ~ Medical Doctor & Homeopath - Belgium
Dr. Daniel Cullum ~ Doctor of Chiropactic - USA
Moritz von der Borch ~ Medical Journalist - Germany
Dr. Anne Fierlafijn ~ Medical Doctor - Belgium
Dr. Kevin P Corbett ~ Retired Nurse & Health Scientist - UK
Dr. Carrie Madej ~ Medical Doctor - USA
Dr. Barre Lando ~ Physician - USA
Kate Shemirani ~ Natural Nurse - UK
Sandy Lunoe ~ Pharmacist - Norway
Boris Dragin ~ Acupuncturist - Sweden
Dr. Piotr Rubas ~ Medical Doctor - Poland
Dr. Natalia Prego Cancelo ~ Medical Doctor - Spain
Dr. Rashid Buttar ~ Medical Doctor - USA
Dr. Nour De San ~ Medical Doctor - France
Dr. Kelly Brogan ~ Medical Doctor - USA
Prof Konstantin ~ Metaphysicist - UK
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny ~ Medical Doctor - USA
Senta Depuydt ~ Journalist - Belgium
Dr. Heiko Sanelmann ~ Medical Doctor - Germany
Dr. Margareta Griesz-Brisson ~ Neurologist - Germany
Dr. Mikael Nordfors ~ Medical Doctor Sweden
Dr. Elke F. de Klerk ~ Medical Doctor - Holland
NOTE: for some of these brave doctors, English is their second language
Original FB Post - https://www.facebook.com/fiona.hine.7/posts/10164696873720441
Oracle Films and an INCREDIBLE line-up of 31 brave, scientific and medical experts from around the world. With the Covid-19 Vaccine rollout beginning next week, we ask the one question on everybody's minds..
Doctors in this video:
Dr. Andrew Kaufman ~ Medical Doctor & Forensic Psychiatrist - USA
Dr. Hilde De Smet ~ Medical Doctor - Belgium
Dr. Elizabeth Evans ~ Medical Doctor - UK
Dr. Mohammad Adil ~ Medical Doctor - UK
Dr. Vernon Coleman ~ General Practitioner - UK
Prof. Dolores Cahill - Molecular Biologist & Immunologist - Ireland
Dr. R Zac Cox ~ Holistic Dentist & Homeopath - UK
Dr. Anna Forbes ~ Medical Doctor - UK
Dr. Ralf ER Sundberg ~ Medical Doctor - Sweden
Dr. Johan Denis ~ Medical Doctor & Homeopath - Belgium
Dr. Daniel Cullum ~ Doctor of Chiropactic - USA
Moritz von der Borch ~ Medical Journalist - Germany
Dr. Anne Fierlafijn ~ Medical Doctor - Belgium
Dr. Kevin P Corbett ~ Retired Nurse & Health Scientist - UK
Dr. Carrie Madej ~ Medical Doctor - USA
Dr. Barre Lando ~ Physician - USA
Kate Shemirani ~ Natural Nurse - UK
Sandy Lunoe ~ Pharmacist - Norway
Boris Dragin ~ Acupuncturist - Sweden
Dr. Piotr Rubas ~ Medical Doctor - Poland
Dr. Natalia Prego Cancelo ~ Medical Doctor - Spain
Dr. Rashid Buttar ~ Medical Doctor - USA
Dr. Nour De San ~ Medical Doctor - France
Dr. Kelly Brogan ~ Medical Doctor - USA
Prof Konstantin ~ Metaphysicist - UK
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny ~ Medical Doctor - USA
Senta Depuydt ~ Journalist - Belgium
Dr. Heiko Sanelmann ~ Medical Doctor - Germany
Dr. Margareta Griesz-Brisson ~ Neurologist - Germany
Dr. Mikael Nordfors ~ Medical Doctor Sweden
Dr. Elke F. de Klerk ~ Medical Doctor - Holland
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