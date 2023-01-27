Situation Update, Jan 27, 2023 - Pfizer director goes BERSERK, violently assaults Project Veritas journalists in NYC

0:00 Intro

1:16 HUGE News

6:00 Food Crisis

13:00 Project Veritas BIG Story

54:07 Interesting Article

1:00:48 Vaccines AI

1:03:50 Pharma Terror

1:05:45 Mexico

1:07:48 IBM

1:08:08 Common Chemicals

1:10:40 Smell of Cancer

1:15:51 Damar Hamlin





- Project Veritas BOMBSHELL exposes Pfizer director as violent, immoral lunatic

- Pfizer director admits on camera to "selective structured mutations" to make viruses "more potent"

- Admits they don't tell the public the truth about their virus experiments and vaccine plans

- Why Pharma and Google employees are PURE EVIL and all going to hell

- Eggs are now $18 / dozen in Manhattan

- H1N1 avian flu is a bogus SCARE STORY to destroy the food supply

- Mexico bans geoengineering and efforts to pollute the skies for profit

- US govt. uses AI anti-terror system to target #vaccine skeptics

- Daughter of Chinese pharma tycoon arrested in Georgia terror sweep

- IBM just slashed 3,900 jobs as Big Tech layoffs accelerate

- Ants trained to smell CANCER in urine

- Is Damar Hamlin the new Tiffany Dover? Media cover-up explained





