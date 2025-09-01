BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

President Putin at the SCO
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1309 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 2 days ago

President Putin at the SCO:

The Ukraine crisis did not begin with a Russian attack, it began with a Western-backed coup in 2014. The political leadership that opposed NATO membership was eliminated. Since then, the West has tried to pull Ukraine into NATO, directly threatening Russia’s security.

Putin praised China, India, and others for pushing peace efforts and said his recent summit with the U.S. in Alaska showed a shared desire to resolve the war diplomatically.


We hope these talks open the road to peace in Ukraine.


Other key points:

🔹Dialogue within the SCO helps lay the foundation for a new security system in Eurasia to replace the outdated Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models.

🔹The SCO is steadily increasing its influence in resolving international issues.

🔹National currencies are increasingly used in mutual trade settlements among SCO countries.

🔹The pace of cooperation development within the SCO is impressive.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy