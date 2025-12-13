Busker Mike XXIII

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whenever Mike plays at our end of the Bourke Street Mall, a lot of shoppers stop to watch and get out their phones to video him. He adds to his masterful electric guitar finger-work a layer of mystery by wearing the military gas mask. Street photographers gravitate to images like that, and electric guitar buffs gravitate to enjoy his music.