



Using Light For Engineering Neurons Gone Commercial & Global!?

https://rumble.com/v475z10-using-light-for-engineering-neurons-gone-commercial-and-global.html

.





(EMF PROTECTION) Fix the World Project Maroc S.A.R.L. specializes in handmade Home Decor products for EMF protection as well as online technology education. https://ftwproject.com/ref/512





.





E.M.F. Protection Clothing & Bedding:





https://emfprotectionclothing.co.uk/?ref=ya58d5op





.





Twitter (HELP SHARE)





https://twitter.com/Nonvaxer420BACK/status/1744202019378757679?t=KHD7IRrTeltbun45wCt33A&s=19





.





Telegram (HELP SHARE) https://t.me/+Z2isyd4XW89hZTcx





.





Brightion (HELP SHARE) https://brighteon.social/@Nonvaxer420





.





Gettr (HELP SHARE)





Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/factsoverfear19





.





CloutHub: (HELP SHARE) https://clouthub.com/p/omcSf6RA





.





Gab: (HELP SHARE) https://gab.com/FACTSoverFEAR





.





Wimkin Social: (HELP SHARE) https://wimkin.com/profile-291679





.





.





Follow Sabrina Wallace Psinergy channel:





https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f?view=content





.





Telegram P.D.F. D.L.: https://t.me/PsinergyPDF/14





.





Psinergy PDF:





https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/compiledpdf-05-25-23:f





.





.





Enabling Covert Body Area Network using Electro-Quasistatic Human Body Communication





https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x





.





Cyberphysical systems (CPSs) are perceived as the pivotal enabler for a new era of real-time Internet-based communication and collaboration among value-chain participants, e.g., devices, systems, organizations, and humans





https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/7883993





.





The President's 2023 Budget requests nearly $2 billion for the NNI, the largest ever request since its inception. This reflects the widespread recognition of the potential for nanotechnology to contribute to agency missions and national priorities.





https://rumble.com/v41tfrq-december-17-2023.html





.





ITU: IoBNT At the center of this approach lies an emerging ICT framework, the Internet of Bio-NanoThings (IoBNT), envisioning the heterogeneous collaborative networks(HEALTHCARE)





https://rumble.com/v45vbvu-january-8-2024.html





.





You can learn alot about the current transhumanism IOBnT #BiodigitalConvergence Laws,Regulations,Standards and Policies That Have Already Been Put In Place From These 2 Google Search Pages!





1. itu j-fet https://www.google.com/search?q=itu+j-fet&sca_esv=598202578&sxsrf=ACQVn08piPHYZethyLTQpLMLq9Y-TZ-vGw%3A1705172899586&source=hp&ei=o9-iZbaHIZvI0PEPzJuFwAw&oq=itu+j-fet&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIJaXR1IGotZmV0MgUQABiABDIGEAAYFhgeMgsQABiABBiKBRiGAzILEAAYgAQYigUYhgMyBRAhGKABSK4nUM4JWM0lcAF4AJABAJgBuQOgAe0JqgEHMS42LjQtMbgBA8gBAPgBAagCD8ICBxAjGOoCGCfCAhAQLhjHARivARiOBRjqAhgnwgIEECMYJ8ICChAjGIAEGIoFGCfCAgsQABiABBiKBRiRAsICERAAGIAEGIoFGJECGLEDGIMBwgIREC4YgAQYsQMYgwEYxwEY0QPCAgsQABiABBixAxiDAcICDhAuGIAEGLEDGMcBGNEDwgIREC4YgAQYigUYkQIYsQMYgwHCAhEQLhiABBiKBRiRAhixAxjUAsICCxAuGIAEGLEDGIMBwgIOEAAYgAQYigUYkQIYsQPCAggQABiABBixA8ICBRAuGIAEwgIHEAAYgAQYCsICCBAAGBYYHhgP&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#sbfbu=1&pi=itu%20j-fet





.





2. Akyildiz https://www.google.com/search?q=itu+j-fet+Ian+F+akyildiz+&sca_esv=598202578&sxsrf=ACQVn08_jC_IWV_dDvwTh8EChYu7_5mOgg%3A1705172905725&ei=qd-iZabyK9Wi0PEP6-G7sA8&udm=Ge&oq=itu+j-fet+Ian+F+akyildiz+&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhlpdHUgai1mZXQgSWFuIEYgYWt5aWxkaXogMgQQIxgnSPH8BlCV1wZY0foGcA14AJABAJgBjwGgAccFqgEDMS41uAEDyAEA-AEBwgIKEAAYRxjWBBiwA8ICBRAhGKABwgIGEAAYHhgNwgIIEAAYBRgeGA3CAgsQABiABBiKBRiGA8ICBxAhGAoYoAHCAggQABiABBiiBMICCBAAGIkFGKIE4gMEGAAgQYgGAZAGCA&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp