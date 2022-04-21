Army Flight Surgeon Breaks Silence, Issues Urgent Warning: Drops Nukes On Pilot Jab Mandates

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The more you see the injuries in perfectly healthy, battle ready soldiers, it makes you think twice about the motivation of pushing this deadly injection.
Long Affidavit:
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/2/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/AFFIDAVIT_OF_LTC2_Long.pdf?msclkid=6f3f086ec0e511eca223721af07f378f
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