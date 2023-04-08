https://gettr.com/post/p2dqfznc3cf
【Wayne Dupree & Nicole】Part 5
4/5/2023 #WayneDupreeShow #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
美国如果想再次伟大，需要停止资助中国共产党
Nicole: If America wants to be great again, it needs to stop funding the Chinese Communist Party
@WayneDupreeShow
