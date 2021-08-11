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What If Public Health Was Based On Science That Made Sense?
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11 views • August 11, 2021
An excerpt from Dr. Zach Bush' Webinar on "The Heart: Understanding the vascular system, resilience &
repair"
Sign Up and Listen to your heart at zachbushmd.com
Correlation does not mean causation
Cholesterol is not an evil substance
This is part of the Global Health Education initiative, which makes health education free and accessible to all.
repair"
Sign Up and Listen to your heart at zachbushmd.com
Correlation does not mean causation
Cholesterol is not an evil substance
This is part of the Global Health Education initiative, which makes health education free and accessible to all.
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