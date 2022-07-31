🧚‍♀️🕎 positive affirmations🕎🧚‍♀️ | law of attraction of the day

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What we think in our minds will eventually become what we believe. Every person, place, and thing on this planet is interconnected with love. I am at home in the Universe. #affirmations #spiritualawakening #positiveaffirmations #affirmationspositives #manifestation #lawofattraction #lawofattractionoftheday