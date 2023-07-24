FRIDAY SERVICE LIVE FROM THE REMNANT REVIVAL CENTER! Featuring Colonel David J. Giammona 7-14-23

We will have guest speaker Colonel David Giammona. 6PM at 425 East Main Street Gallatin Tennessee.
US Army Colonel David J. Giammona retired in 2018 after 32 years of military service. He is an end-times expert, scholar, author, writer, and speaker who is host of FrontLine and president of Battle Ready Ministries.
