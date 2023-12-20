Colorado Boots Trump from Ballot

Dec. 20, 2023 - In a legal earthquake, the Colorado Supreme Court decided boot Trump off the primary ballot, then turned around and stayed their own court order until early January. Trump will make an appeal to the US Supreme Court, even as his poll numbers continue to climb and he reaches the 50 percent majority.
