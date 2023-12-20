Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Colorado Boots Trump from Ballot
channel image
Lori Colley
164 Subscribers
5 views
Published 21 hours ago

Dec. 20, 2023 - In a legal earthquake, the Colorado Supreme Court decided boot Trump off the primary ballot, then turned around and stayed their own court order until early January. Trump will make an appeal to the US Supreme Court, even as his poll numbers continue to climb and he reaches the 50 percent majority.

Keywords
trumpcolorado2024 ballot

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket