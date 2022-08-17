Upsetting New Info on Release the Giants

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
August 17, 2022
Today Pastor Stan shares brand new information about Releasing the Giants. We recently learned that the Seven Thunders in Revelation is talking about Releasing the Giants and the Lord has revealed it to His servants. The Word says in the mouth of two or three witnesses, let a thing be established.
00:00 - Solemn August Assembly
02:31 - Release the Giants Review
08:03 - Daniel 3
09:40 - New Info on Release the Giants
14:14 - Picture of Giant
16:57 - Statis Chamber
17:50 - Giant Defeated in the Name of Jesus
19:35 - Super Soldiers
22:49 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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