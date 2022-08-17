Upsetting New Info on Release the Giants

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





August 17, 2022





Today Pastor Stan shares brand new information about Releasing the Giants. We recently learned that the Seven Thunders in Revelation is talking about Releasing the Giants and the Lord has revealed it to His servants. The Word says in the mouth of two or three witnesses, let a thing be established.





00:00 - Solemn August Assembly

02:31 - Release the Giants Review

08:03 - Daniel 3

09:40 - New Info on Release the Giants

14:14 - Picture of Giant

16:57 - Statis Chamber

17:50 - Giant Defeated in the Name of Jesus

19:35 - Super Soldiers

22:49 - Joseph’s Kitchen





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