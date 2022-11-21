"How Valuable Are Some College Degrees?"

With talk of college federal
student loan forgiveness, there's much more scrutiny of the cost of colleges
and how really valuable some degrees are?
The truth is some college degrees may never provide the desired
long-term income needed, and thrusting many into too much loan debt. This video report will look at professions
with poor employment prospects, and often many having to go into low-paying
unrelated degree work.
