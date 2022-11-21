Create New Account
"How Valuable Are Some College Degrees?"
With talk of college federal student loan forgiveness, there's much more scrutiny of the cost of colleges and how really valuable some degrees are?  The truth is some college degrees may never provide the desired long-term income needed, and thrusting many into too much loan debt.  This video report will look at professions with poor employment prospects, and often many having to go into low-paying unrelated degree work. 

