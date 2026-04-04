RTVI’s new video from Cuba shows what an energy blockade looks like in real life. People stand in fuel lines a thousand deep. Hospitals work through blackouts. Families say they feel like they are living in a camp, not on a tropical island.

The report links this directly to Washington’s oil embargo and pressure on anyone who dares sell crude to Havana. Sanctions here are not an abstract policy tool. They are empty fridges, dead streetlights and protests in the dark — and the camera lets Cubans themselves say that on record.