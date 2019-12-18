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DTR Ep 37: Left And Right Brain
Deep Thoughts Radio
Deep Thoughts Radio
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14 views • December 18, 2019
Your life is ruled by your brain’s ability to engage the right and left hemispheres of your consciousness. Let’s explore how to best communicate with both.


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Above all, thank you for listening to Deep Thoughts Radio. Help us rebuild society from the bottom up with citizens who can think for themselves.
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