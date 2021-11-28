DR. CARRIE MADEJ - THIS TECHNOLOGY IS DIABOLICAL AND SHOULD NEVER BE USED ON CHILDREN

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The Brilliant and Inspirational Dr. Carrie Madej in a recent interview by Children's Health Defense Canada covering the nature of the diabolical kill-shots and the need for us to remove our children from the public school system and to stop watching the TV brainwashing. Finishes with a great, spiritual-based message about what we're facing and how to stay strong.
From: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uDvTKFt6xGk3/