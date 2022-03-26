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PROPHECY UPDATE MAR 26, 2022 - EARTHQUAKES ARE INCREASING
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31 views • March 26, 2022
Earthquakes in various places ….. Tonga had a 6.3 magnitude earthquake ….. NATO peacekeepers in Ukraine would prompt clash with Russia ….. Biden says US must lead ‘New World Order’ ….. Australia going cashless very soon
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