WARNING: INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, DO NOT COME TO CANADA, THE COUNTRY WILL STEAL EVERYTHING YOU HAVE!

Canada does nothing but rip people off. If you are an international student and you want to come to Canada for college or University, please do not come. The tuition costs are excessively High and all the expenses that go with being a student in Canada will bankrupt you. Many students come here and they cannot afford to go home so they work very dead-end part-time jobs that even Canadians do not want to do for years.

Canada is a trap. Canada is not a country, it is an economic zone where everybody just steals from everybody else.

Do not become one of the many suckers who have had their lives destroyed by the promise of a better life in canada. 70,000 Canadians are leaving Canada every year because the country is so terrible and so communist, so if you come to Canada you will lose everything you have.

Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9PM Eastern Time

AND

Watch The Real Estate Show with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST

The show is LIVE ON:

http://www.FreedomReport.ca

AND LIVE ON

http://DLive.TV/KevinJJohnston

http://Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston

https://www.facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston





#students #internationalstudents #university #college #canada #ponzischeme