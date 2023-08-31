Create New Account
Brian & Jessi Show | Taking Inventory - Part 3 | Episode 10
TheBrianAndJessiShow
Pastors Brian and Jessi continue to talk about living a balanced life, and the five areas of your life that you need to be constantly re-evaluating and adjusting. On this episode they discuss taking inventory of your fitness and your physical life.
Find out more about His Church at hischurch.cc

Keywords
his churchbrian and jessitaking inventory

