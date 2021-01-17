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Liberal Sloppy Mike's Concerns Over State Capitol False Flag Riot
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50 views • January 17, 2021
Liberal Sloppy Mike's Concerns Over State Capitol False Flag Riot
#GEMATRIA: "Born-To-Be" Cabal Masonic Agent: "Michael Moore" = 47 (Chaldean)
Michael Moore: The Terrorist Attack Is NOT Over Source Video:
Rumble with Michael Moore podcast #153
RE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQCsVVVknzQ
Michael Moore = 47 (Chaldean)
Michael F Moore = 201 (Francis Bacon)
Many of the attackers are still in D.C. They were aided and abetted by certain members of the police, military and Republican party. And Wednesday's terror attack was just a dry run for what they are planning next. Michael Moore shares his latest, urgent thoughts on the terror attack that occurred this week and the one we must prepare for.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
#GEMATRIA: "Born-To-Be" Cabal Masonic Agent: "Michael Moore" = 47 (Chaldean)
Michael Moore: The Terrorist Attack Is NOT Over Source Video:
Rumble with Michael Moore podcast #153
RE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQCsVVVknzQ
Michael Moore = 47 (Chaldean)
Michael F Moore = 201 (Francis Bacon)
Many of the attackers are still in D.C. They were aided and abetted by certain members of the police, military and Republican party. And Wednesday's terror attack was just a dry run for what they are planning next. Michael Moore shares his latest, urgent thoughts on the terror attack that occurred this week and the one we must prepare for.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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