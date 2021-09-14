FULL SHOW: Election Fraud In California? Recall Voters Informed They Voted When They Hadn’t

If there is no voter fraud (when Democrats say so) then what is happening in California? Residents go in to vote and are told they already voted. I wonder who got those votes? The Democrat’s leap into tyranny continues as they go for medical slavery of Americans which, when juxtaposed with their stance on abortion, just shows what hypocrites they are. Allan Dos Santos joins to discuss what is happening with Brazil and Bolsonaro. It is incredible the takes on 9/11 over the weekend of 9/11 which are quite amazing considering the official narrative of 9/11 has never been officially changed or challenged yet politicians and media are now openly siding, it seems, with the terrorists and against America.