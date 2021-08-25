Placebo': Used in 50% of 1st Phizer Vaccines - No Wonder Many Felt Fine After First Shot

Dr. Jane Ruby discusses with Stew Peters some of the information that Phizer has released along wtih the FDA approval of the Phizer vaccine today.



One thing that Dr. Ruby and Stew did not realize is that by using a placeby in 50% of the Phizer vaccine that was given to the general population, this would explain why many people reported that they felt FINE after the 1st injection. And for many people it was the 2nd injection that had the largest amount of Vaccine Adverse Events.



This placebo "lulled" the general population about the safety of the jab based on the lower adverse side effects on the 1st shot. This of course, had the effect of greatly reducing the negative results due to the 50% placebo rate. This worked well to entice by "word of mouth" of friends and family that "felt just fine" after receiving the 1st jab.



The date of the placebo's were from Dec. 2020 to Mar 2021. Also, we do not know at this time if Astra Zeneca, Moderna, or J & J used placebos in their 1st rollout of the inocculation. Lastly, since they admit to using placebos, then they surely must be tracking WHO got the placebo's and who did not. Thie would explain why you have to fill out forms to get the jab. Most likely this data will never be revealed to the general public.