Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: December 26-27, 2023





▪️Israeli troops continue the ground operation on almost the entire territory of the Gaza Strip. Amid massive bombing of the enclave, the total number of deaths exceeded 21,000 people.





▪️In the northwest, the main battles are still taking place in the Al Nazlah neighborhood in Jabalia. The Israelis are using their usual tactics: first they demolish high-rise structures, and then they begin storming positions and clearing the area.





▪️On the southern flank, IDF units are clearing the central Gaza neighborhood of Al-Daraj. At the moment, the Israelis are just meters away from completely cutting the capital of the enclave into two parts.





▪️In the south of the enclave, Israeli troops advance in the residential area of Khan Yunis. The IDF took control of the town hall near the town's central square.





▪️Meanwhile, the now routine raids by Israeli security forces continue throughout the West Bank. One of them took place in Tulkarm, where the IDF destroyed an improvised explosive device laboratory.





▪️After the death of senior IRGC officer Razi Mousavi, the situation in other states in the region has escalated. Pro-Iranian proxies launched missile strikes on the US bases of Al-Shaddadi in Syria and Harir in Iraq.





▪️The Americans responded to the attacks and hit targets of the pro-Iranian group Kataib Hezbollah. The strike killed one member of the Iraqi security forces and wounded 18 people.