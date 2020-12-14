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THE COVID VACCINE IS HERE… AND SO ARE POTENTIAL SIDE EFFECTS… (MIRRORED)
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174 views • December 14, 2020
THE COVID VACCINE IS HERE… AND SO ARE POTENTIAL SIDE EFFECTS… (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Free Your Mind at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CetJ9Fj5nuHi/
All credit to “Spiro” - Original video: http://bitly.ws/aNw8
Bitchute-Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spiro/
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The UK and Russia have begun their mass COVID vaccination campaigns and it won’t be long from now until the experimental shot is deployed in your town.
Meanwhile Canada, the US and Mexico are among a growing list of countries who have approved the Pfizer vaccine.
In this report, we examine some of the possible adverse events the CDC and FDA will be looking for, according to the agencies’ own virtual meeting on surveillance and vaccine safety held in October 2020.
We will also take a look at some of the adverse events experienced by the volunteers who participated in the trials according to an FDA review of the trial, as well as those who experienced adverse events outside of the trials.
Show Notes: https://www.activistpost.com/2020/12/the-covid-vaccine-is-here-and-so-are-potential-side-effects.html
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Free Your Mind at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CetJ9Fj5nuHi/
All credit to “Spiro” - Original video: http://bitly.ws/aNw8
Bitchute-Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spiro/
✅ It's FAST, FREE AND PRIVATE! Use the BRAVE browser for 30 days, and they will support my channel with a bonus. https://brave.com/fre088
PLEASE ALWAYS SUPPORT THE CREATOR ( ) OF THIS VIDEO FIRST.
Should you have left a small amount of change afterwards, I would also be happy about a small donation.
If you want to donate something to me, you can do it via Paypal ( https://www.paypal.me/FreeYourMind001 ) or you can donate via cryptos.
LTC: LcEuHjaULVjsi3TuxbMkxDRfPYDopxFR8b
BAT: 0xC48448163E3cf4d01a0CfE1a83cb3Cc977725461
The UK and Russia have begun their mass COVID vaccination campaigns and it won’t be long from now until the experimental shot is deployed in your town.
Meanwhile Canada, the US and Mexico are among a growing list of countries who have approved the Pfizer vaccine.
In this report, we examine some of the possible adverse events the CDC and FDA will be looking for, according to the agencies’ own virtual meeting on surveillance and vaccine safety held in October 2020.
We will also take a look at some of the adverse events experienced by the volunteers who participated in the trials according to an FDA review of the trial, as well as those who experienced adverse events outside of the trials.
Show Notes: https://www.activistpost.com/2020/12/the-covid-vaccine-is-here-and-so-are-potential-side-effects.html
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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