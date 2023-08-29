Create New Account
Redacted News on Europe's new Digital Services Act (DSA) which Came Into Force This Week
NZ Will Remember
Published 16 hours ago

Warning: Sarcasm directly ahead...

Redacted News discusses the EU's 'Digital Services Act' (DSA) which came into force this week. What could possibly go wrong? I mean it's not like a bunch of unelected bureaucrats will have the authority to censor and define what is 'misinformation', right?

Orwell's 1984 warned of exactly this type of authoritarian overreach.

europe ministry of truth dsa digital services act redacted news

