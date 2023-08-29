Redacted News on Europe's new Digital Services Act (DSA) which Came Into Force This Week

Warning: Sarcasm directly ahead...
Redacted News discusses the EU's 'Digital Services Act' (DSA) which came into force this week. What could possibly go wrong? I mean it's not like a bunch of unelected bureaucrats will have the authority to censor and define what is 'misinformation', right?
Orwell's 1984 warned of exactly this type of authoritarian overreach.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.