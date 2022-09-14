KEVIN BARRETT / VETERANS TODAY: 10SEP22 - US Support for Daesh in Afghanistan. Russian Embassy Attack

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A deadly attack on the Russian Embassy occurred this week in Afghanistans capital Kabul. It claimed the lives of 2 Russian staffers and some civilians. Russia has labelled the attack as a terrorist attack, one in which the I Khorasan or Daesh has claimed responsibility. Now that the dust has settled on this incident, there is more than meets the eye.
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2022/09...