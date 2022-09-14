Create New Account
KEVIN BARRETT / VETERANS TODAY: 10SEP22 - US Support for Daesh in Afghanistan. Russian Embassy Attack
CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWS


https://youtu.be/1EsGQBQxr0M


A deadly attack on the Russian Embassy occurred this week in Afghanistans capital Kabul. It claimed the lives of 2 Russian staffers and some civilians. Russia has labelled the attack as a terrorist attack, one in which the I Khorasan or Daesh has claimed responsibility. Now that the dust has settled on this incident, there is more than meets the eye.

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2022/09...

afghanistankevin barrettdaeshveterans todaykabulrussian embassy attackkhorasanusa afghanistan

