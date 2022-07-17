Mandates have NO PLACE in the SDA Church | Papal Infiltration?

A mandate of any kind is against God’s Spirit. A mandate does not align with the nature of Elohim. If something does not have God’s Spirit or God’s nature, then whose nature is it?………





Video sources:

The Sunday Law Update with Dr. Conrad Vine! Straight Testimony! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3UIGeKZgDU&t=2951s





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