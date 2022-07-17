Mandates have NO PLACE in the SDA Church | Papal Infiltration?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A mandate of any kind is against God’s Spirit. A mandate does not align with the nature of Elohim. If something does not have God’s Spirit or God’s nature, then whose nature is it?………
Video sources:
The Sunday Law Update with Dr. Conrad Vine! Straight Testimony! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3UIGeKZgDU&t=2951s
Thanks for watching, please share with others!!!
Find all SSoGM links below:
All links in one spot: https://beacons.ai/ssogm
Email - [email protected]
Anchor - https://anchor.fm/carlettemck
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5QoJQOncw34DZ0yHiLpIan?si=9a6f63580b9f4f89
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DjGp4GbiRLUv/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1173531
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@ssogm:f
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssogm
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjJ8tL9ItZPlLnRUoBVw4Hw
Gab - https://gab.com/groups/53489
Twitter - https://twitter.com/ssogministries
Gettr - https://gettr.com/user/ssogm
Discord - https://discord.com/invite/bq7PhgZdHt