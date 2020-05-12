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ΑΝΟΙΓΟΥΝ ΚΙ ΑΛΛΟ ΤΗ ΒΕΝΤΑΛΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑΣ ΧΟΥΝΤΑΣ
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30 views • May 12, 2020
Σε προειδοποιώ, δεν θα είναι ευχάριστο αυτό το βίντεο. Εσένα όμως ξέρω πως αυτό δεν σε αποτρέπει καθώς νοιάζεσαι να αντικρίσεις την πραγματικότητα του σημερινού μας κόσμου και να την αλλάξεις.
Μιλούν και παραλογίζονται. Προσπαθουν να εξηγήσουν και τα μπερδεύουν κι άλλο. Κάνουν ότι σε ενημερώνουν αλλά τα σοβαρά στα κρύβουν. Είναι ανοιχτόμυαλοι λένε αλλά δεν ακούνε. Υπηρετούν τη δημοκρατία αλλά απλά διατάσσουν. Θέλουν το καλό σου αλλά σε βλάπτουν. Την ώρα που ισχυρίζονται ότι σε σέβονται, σε προσβάλλουν. Κάνουν τους ανεξάρτητους αλλά διαβάζουν χαρτάκια. Μιλάνε για επιστήμη αλλά δεν τεκμηριώνουν. Αναφέρουν τη λογική αλλά κάνουν επίκληση στην αυθεντία.
Και το χειρότερο απ’ όλα, είναι έτοιμοι να χρησιμοποιήσουν κάθε είδους βια για να εφαρμόσουν την ατζέντα τους πάνω σε σενα και στα παιδιά σου.
Robot reminds visitors of safe distancing measures in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/robot-reminds-visitors-about-safe-distancing-measures-in-bishan-ang-mo-kio-park (Από εδώ είναι και το αρχικό βιντεο με τίτλους από μένα. Η μουσική από πάνω αναφέρεται στο τέλος.
'Leave mummy alone': Dramatic moment a mother protesting against COVID-19 lockdown is arrested in front of her screaming son before the distraught child is pulled off her https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8303083/Dramatic-moment-mother-protesting-rights-arrested-son-Sydney.html (Ευχαριστούμε την Κέλλυ για την ενημέρωση)
California Official Issues Confusing Protocols to Remove People with COVID-19 From Their Homes to Quarantine Centers (VIDEO) https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/begins-california-officials-issues-confusing-protocol-remove-people-covid-19-homes-quarantine-centers-video/ (Ευχαριστούμε τον Γιώργο Παπουτσή για το link)
ΚΑΤΑΡΓΕΙΤΑΙ ΕΠΙΣΗΜΩΣ ΤΟ ΑΣΥΛΟ ΚΑΤΟΙΚΙΑΣ! ΔΕΙΤΕ ΓΙΑΤΙ! https://youtu.be/Kiyev2mLVKA
Το νομοσχέδιο HR6666 στο Κογκρέσο, που θα παραβιάζει ιδιωτικό άσυλο https://katohika.gr/diethni/to-nomoschedio-hr6666-sto-kogkreso-pou-tha-paraviazei-idiotiko-asylo/
Κορονοϊός: Ελέγχους κατ’ οίκον από τον Ιατρικό Σύλλογο Αθηνών https://healthmag.gr/koronoios-elegchous-kat-oikon-apo-ton-iatriko-syllogo-athinon/
Απίστευτη πρόταση Νετανιάχου: Να εμφυτευτούν τσιπ στα παιδιά για να ελέγχεται η απόσταση https://www.protothema.gr/world/article/1005030/apisteuti-protasi-netaniahou-na-emfuteutoun-tsip-sta-paidia-gia-na-eleghetai-i-apostasi/
Δήμος Αθηναίων: Δωρεάν τοποθέτηση μικροτσίπ για δεσποζόμενους σκύλους και γάτες - Πρόστιμο 300 ευρώ για μη συμμόρφωση https://www.lifo.gr/now/greece/281747/dimos-athinaion-dorean-topothetisi-mikrotsip-gia-despozomenoys-skyloys-kai-gates-prostimo-300-eyro-gia-mi-symmorfosi
Κάμερες στα σχολεία: Μνημείο αυθαιρεσίας ως προς την εκπαιδευτική διαδικασία https://katohika.gr/ellada/%ce%ba%ce%ac%ce%bc%ce%b5%cf%81%ce%b5%cf%82-%cf%83%cf%84%ce%b1-%cf%83%cf%87%ce%bf%ce%bb%ce%b5%ce%af%ce%b1-%ce%bc%ce%bd%ce%b7%ce%bc%ce%b5%ce%af%ce%bf-%ce%b1%cf%85%ce%b8%ce%b1%ce%b9%cf%81%ce%b5%cf%83/
Έδιωξαν τον Τράγκα από τα “Παραπολιτικά” με εντολή ΝΔ, γιατί ασκεί κριτική στον Κούλη….https://www.dailythess.gr/edioxan-ton-tragka-apo-ta-quot-parapolitika-quot-me-entoli-nd-giati-askei-kritiki-ston-koyli/
Για επικοινωνία: [email protected]
Μουσική πάνω στο αρχικό βίντεο:
Music provided by No Copyright Music:
https://www.youtube.com/c/royaltyfreezone
Music used: Ghost by Tim Beek
timbeek.com
Licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Μιλούν και παραλογίζονται. Προσπαθουν να εξηγήσουν και τα μπερδεύουν κι άλλο. Κάνουν ότι σε ενημερώνουν αλλά τα σοβαρά στα κρύβουν. Είναι ανοιχτόμυαλοι λένε αλλά δεν ακούνε. Υπηρετούν τη δημοκρατία αλλά απλά διατάσσουν. Θέλουν το καλό σου αλλά σε βλάπτουν. Την ώρα που ισχυρίζονται ότι σε σέβονται, σε προσβάλλουν. Κάνουν τους ανεξάρτητους αλλά διαβάζουν χαρτάκια. Μιλάνε για επιστήμη αλλά δεν τεκμηριώνουν. Αναφέρουν τη λογική αλλά κάνουν επίκληση στην αυθεντία.
Και το χειρότερο απ’ όλα, είναι έτοιμοι να χρησιμοποιήσουν κάθε είδους βια για να εφαρμόσουν την ατζέντα τους πάνω σε σενα και στα παιδιά σου.
Robot reminds visitors of safe distancing measures in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/robot-reminds-visitors-about-safe-distancing-measures-in-bishan-ang-mo-kio-park (Από εδώ είναι και το αρχικό βιντεο με τίτλους από μένα. Η μουσική από πάνω αναφέρεται στο τέλος.
'Leave mummy alone': Dramatic moment a mother protesting against COVID-19 lockdown is arrested in front of her screaming son before the distraught child is pulled off her https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8303083/Dramatic-moment-mother-protesting-rights-arrested-son-Sydney.html (Ευχαριστούμε την Κέλλυ για την ενημέρωση)
California Official Issues Confusing Protocols to Remove People with COVID-19 From Their Homes to Quarantine Centers (VIDEO) https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/begins-california-officials-issues-confusing-protocol-remove-people-covid-19-homes-quarantine-centers-video/ (Ευχαριστούμε τον Γιώργο Παπουτσή για το link)
ΚΑΤΑΡΓΕΙΤΑΙ ΕΠΙΣΗΜΩΣ ΤΟ ΑΣΥΛΟ ΚΑΤΟΙΚΙΑΣ! ΔΕΙΤΕ ΓΙΑΤΙ! https://youtu.be/Kiyev2mLVKA
Το νομοσχέδιο HR6666 στο Κογκρέσο, που θα παραβιάζει ιδιωτικό άσυλο https://katohika.gr/diethni/to-nomoschedio-hr6666-sto-kogkreso-pou-tha-paraviazei-idiotiko-asylo/
Κορονοϊός: Ελέγχους κατ’ οίκον από τον Ιατρικό Σύλλογο Αθηνών https://healthmag.gr/koronoios-elegchous-kat-oikon-apo-ton-iatriko-syllogo-athinon/
Απίστευτη πρόταση Νετανιάχου: Να εμφυτευτούν τσιπ στα παιδιά για να ελέγχεται η απόσταση https://www.protothema.gr/world/article/1005030/apisteuti-protasi-netaniahou-na-emfuteutoun-tsip-sta-paidia-gia-na-eleghetai-i-apostasi/
Δήμος Αθηναίων: Δωρεάν τοποθέτηση μικροτσίπ για δεσποζόμενους σκύλους και γάτες - Πρόστιμο 300 ευρώ για μη συμμόρφωση https://www.lifo.gr/now/greece/281747/dimos-athinaion-dorean-topothetisi-mikrotsip-gia-despozomenoys-skyloys-kai-gates-prostimo-300-eyro-gia-mi-symmorfosi
Κάμερες στα σχολεία: Μνημείο αυθαιρεσίας ως προς την εκπαιδευτική διαδικασία https://katohika.gr/ellada/%ce%ba%ce%ac%ce%bc%ce%b5%cf%81%ce%b5%cf%82-%cf%83%cf%84%ce%b1-%cf%83%cf%87%ce%bf%ce%bb%ce%b5%ce%af%ce%b1-%ce%bc%ce%bd%ce%b7%ce%bc%ce%b5%ce%af%ce%bf-%ce%b1%cf%85%ce%b8%ce%b1%ce%b9%cf%81%ce%b5%cf%83/
Έδιωξαν τον Τράγκα από τα “Παραπολιτικά” με εντολή ΝΔ, γιατί ασκεί κριτική στον Κούλη….https://www.dailythess.gr/edioxan-ton-tragka-apo-ta-quot-parapolitika-quot-me-entoli-nd-giati-askei-kritiki-ston-koyli/
Για επικοινωνία: [email protected]
Μουσική πάνω στο αρχικό βίντεο:
Music provided by No Copyright Music:
https://www.youtube.com/c/royaltyfreezone
Music used: Ghost by Tim Beek
timbeek.com
Licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
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