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The David Knight Show (23September20 Full Show)
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35 views • September 23, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:19 The massive transfer of wealth to Pentagon cronies under lockdown
— 00:13:26 Bloated Brass and corruption of the Pentagon epitomized by Mattis’ JEDI lobbying for Bezos
— 00:21:39 The current tally of economic devastation: 60% of small businesses, 100,000 gone
— 00:25:02 CDC Grinches want to destroy all holidays through Christmas. Can we still air grievances on Festivus?
— 00:30:56 UK begins an “enforcement blitzkrieg” of Gesundheit Nazis
— 00:39:15 Open letter from thousands of medical professionals in Belgium exposes the fraud
— 00:55:01 Back to the Dark Ages: the tyranny in Australia is medieval
— 01:03:24 Ohio Lt Gov booed by Trump crowd for pushing masks. But Trump campaign manager Parscale & Trump is even more out of touch
— 01:14:55 “Testing Czar”, an Admiral, pushes military grad propaganda on CNN
— 01:27:34 Snacks on a Plane? Hands-free whopper holder
— 01:33:32 Famous last words that weren’t (including RBG)
— 01:54:21 Looking at Barrett, the likely SCOTUS pick
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:19 The massive transfer of wealth to Pentagon cronies under lockdown
— 00:13:26 Bloated Brass and corruption of the Pentagon epitomized by Mattis’ JEDI lobbying for Bezos
— 00:21:39 The current tally of economic devastation: 60% of small businesses, 100,000 gone
— 00:25:02 CDC Grinches want to destroy all holidays through Christmas. Can we still air grievances on Festivus?
— 00:30:56 UK begins an “enforcement blitzkrieg” of Gesundheit Nazis
— 00:39:15 Open letter from thousands of medical professionals in Belgium exposes the fraud
— 00:55:01 Back to the Dark Ages: the tyranny in Australia is medieval
— 01:03:24 Ohio Lt Gov booed by Trump crowd for pushing masks. But Trump campaign manager Parscale & Trump is even more out of touch
— 01:14:55 “Testing Czar”, an Admiral, pushes military grad propaganda on CNN
— 01:27:34 Snacks on a Plane? Hands-free whopper holder
— 01:33:32 Famous last words that weren’t (including RBG)
— 01:54:21 Looking at Barrett, the likely SCOTUS pick
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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